LOOKING BACK: Kate is crowned Moulton Chapel queen

Kate Gibbard (13) was chosen as Moulton Chapel’s queen and will head up the village parade.

Kate will be accompanied by princess Nicola King (9) and the ‘royals’ will also appear in the Spalding Flower parade.

South Holland flower queen Margaret Bawkins and deputy Clare Woolley were the judges and presented a cup, necklace, cloak, sash and tiara to the winning duo.

Chairman of the organising Tulip Time committee, Eddy Poll, said: “We had a good turnout and the flower queen and deputy did a marvellous job.”