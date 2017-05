Barber Hans Heib is putting down his scissors and comb after 40 years of cutting hair in Sutton Bridge.

Since learning his trade in his native Romania, he has tended the locks of such stars as Sir Sterling Moss and golfer Arnold Palmer.

Hans first came to the area when he was a POW in a Spalding camp. He is pictured with the man who was his first customer in Sutton Bridge - Pete Kunes - then a teenager!