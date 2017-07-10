LOOKING BACK: Fun for everyone in Kirton back in 2007

Kirton Town Hall hosted a fun day with a difference as lawn darts and marbles mixed with equality and integration.+

The play day, organised in association with Boston Borough Council, featured Lincolnshire Police, libraries and football clubs, raising awareness of activities available to both English and migrant families in the area.

Mask and collage making, playing quoits, and musical instruments - provided by Scarlet Community - were among some of the many items and activities available for the children.