Private H W Roberts, of London Road, Long Sutton, sent the above picture home before the party proceded to Egypt.

Lance Corp Kirk, on the right, was a native of Long Sutton, while Sgt Fish, in the centre, worked on the Midland and Great Northern Railway on the Spalding to Sutton Bridge line before signing up for service.

Private Roberts mentioned in his letter that all the soldiers in the photo were readers of the Free Press.