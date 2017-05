Staff and pupils past and present of two Spalding schools enjoyed their annual ball.

Spalding Grammar and High schools linked up for the event at Springfields, Spalding, with more than 250 pupils in formal dress enjoying a buffet and disco.

High School teacher Richard Garbutt also took his band Sold Out to the ball, entertaining revellers with popular jazz.

The event was organised by the Combined Schools Secondary Association with help from pupils at both schools.