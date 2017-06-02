LOOKING BACK: England footballer presents prizes in 1998

Young footballers in Donington had the surprise of their lives when Aston Villa and England under-21 star Julian Joachim was at their awards presentation evening.

Players from the Young Dons under-11s were presented with their awards by the player at the Red Lion Hotel in the village.

Manager Willy Dawson said: “We hadn’t confirmed Julian was coming, so it was a real surprise for the players and they said it made their night.”

Danny Goodacre was the U11s’ player of the year, while the U9s’ player of the season was one Nathan Stainfield - former skipper of Spalding United!