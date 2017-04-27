LOOKING BACK: Daily mail in Long Sutton boosted trade

A fairly recent housing development in Long Sutton bears the road name John Swains Way.

John Swain (1808 -1896)was a well-known local printer, bookseller, book binder, stationer, music seller and vendor of medicines.

He was also an avid collector of local news stories (his scrapbooks adding a great deal of detail to the history of the town in the first half of the 19th century), the publisher of the ‘Long Sutton Compendium’, a gazette of local information which he launched in 1834, and the local postmaster.

He was clearly busy during his working day and was equally busy in his leisure hours.

He was church warden, local historian, secretary of the local coal club ( a thrift club for the poor to help them buy coal), a member of the Cattle Plague Mutual Assurance Society (which helped farmers insure their stock against infectious diseases and stave off potential financial ruin), a member of the local Association For The Prosecution of Felons( which before the days of a national police force enabled communities to raise money by subscription to bring felons to justice), a founder member of the Agricultural Society, chairman of the Allotments Committee, a director of the Gas Works Company, a director of the Market House and chairman of the Sutton Bridge Docks Company.

In his role of postmaster, Swain lobbied for Long Sutton to get a daily mail delivery and apparently made a nuisance of himself. In one comment, the chief secretary at the Post Office said of Long Sutton that the ‘fussy little town in the corner is never satisfied’.

Swain eventually won his campaign though and a letter to him from the General Post Office of January 3, 1854, read:

‘Sir, I am directed by the Postmaster General to acquaint you with reference to your application of the 2nd of September last, that, in compliance with your request, his Lordship has now sanctioned an arrangement for giving Long Sutton the advantage of a Day Mail. This measure, which has already come into operation, will, his Lordship trusts, remove from the inhabitants of Long Sutton the inconvenience of which they have on several occasions complained.

I am sir, your obedient servant, J Tilley, Assistant Secretary.

The improvements were felt instantly, and business levels began to rise. For example, from August, 1825, to August, 1826, the number of letters received at Sutton post office was an average of 10 per day. The number sent was six a day.

After introduction of the daily mail, the number of letters received surged to an average of 208 per day; while the number sent averaged 177 a day.