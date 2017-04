World Book Day was celebrated at Surfleet Seas End Primary School with the visit of the area librarian for young people, Michael Darling, who held workshops.

There was a book theme at the school to highlight the importanace of reading libraries and books and there was also a book sale.

Mr Darling used his workshops to stress how books and reading were a common denominator linking children around the world.

Older pupils gave their opinion on new library books.