Youngsters at Bourne Abbey Primary School have been learning about everything from bunny helicopters to aromatic herbs.

All 630 pupils joined in the special activities, which were part of the school’s Ground Day.

Projects included designing a mini beast, inventing a nature trail and painting a pot.

Pupils had the chance to learn about the sights and smells of their environment, with the emphasis being on the children taking more notice of - and enjoying - what is all around them.