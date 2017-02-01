Look before you book for Valentine’s Day

South Holland District Council in conjunction with The Food Standards Agency is urging you to look before you book and check the Food Hygiene Rating before deciding where to go on Valentine’s Day.

The Food Hygiene Rating tells you about hygiene standards in restaurants and other food businesses.

It’s really simple to check. Just go online to the Food Standard Agency’s website: www.food.gov.uk/ratings or if you’re out and about look for the green and black sticker; if you can’t see one just ask the staff.

The ratings are determined by local authority food safety officers and range from nought to five, with a five rating meaning very good food hygiene standards.

In South Holland, over 98 per cent of food businesses are rated three or higher so there are plenty of places with good food hygiene standards you can choose from.

Coun Anthony Casson, the council’s portfolio holder for food safety, said: “When planning your special meal out, make sure you check the hygiene ratings online and choose a restaurant that takes food hygiene seriously.

“This is also an important time for local food businesses as a good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in South Holland to display their rating.”