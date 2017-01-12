Large bungalow for sale in Holbeach

Morris and Mennie is selling the bungalow in Park Lane, Holbeach, for £325,000.

Morriss and Mennie is selling this family bungalow situated in a popular and convenient location with easy access of Holbeach and its local amenities.

There is a great deal of off-road parking available, as well as a workshop and shed in the rear garden.

The bungalow has a spacious entrance hall with doors off to four bedrooms, the master bedroom having an en suite. There is also a lounge, kitchen with internal doors leading to the dining room and then French doors leading out to the rear garden. There is a utility, second sitting room/family room at the rear and a bathroom containing a spa bath.