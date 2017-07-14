Keep boredom at bay this summer!

Youngsters can keep boredom at bay during the summer holidays with the help of South Holland District Council’s popular Summer Fun brochure.

The brochure lists the wide range of leisure and cultural opportunities for children, young people and families over the summer break.

The 2017 edition has been distributed to every school child and is now available for free from the council’s offices, The South Holland Centre, Ayscoughfee Hall and libraries and sports venues.

Produced by the council’s Communities and Communications teams, the brochure lists activities taking place between July 17 and September 3, including arts and crafts, badminton, bug hunts, horse riding, gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, and much more.

For the first time an interactive online version of the brochure will be available, allowing people to browse events via categories and save and print off information. The online brochure will be available shortly at www.sholland.gov.uk/summerfun.

Youngsters can also enjoy the popular Activate! events which are returning to South Holland in August.

The free events give young people aged between eight and 19 the chance to try a range of activities including arts and crafts, rowing machine sessions and wall climbing.

The events take place between 11am and 3pm at the following venues/dates:

• August 2 – Memorial Park, Sutton Bridge;

• August 9 – Snowden Field, Crowland;

• August 16 – Monks House Playing Field, Spalding;

• August 23 – Walker Memorial park, Gedney Drove End;

• August 30 – Cowbit Playing Field.