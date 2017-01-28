Jobs guidance proposal for Spalding and district in 1917

Children leaving school in 1917 and beyond were to receive help in finding a job.

The Holland Education Committee heard at its meeting in Spalding that the formation of Juvenile Employment Committees was being considered throughout the country.

Mr W S Royce had prepared a report showing the importance of the scheme.

He said these committees would help children to find work that was “according to their abilities” and would “generally watch over the careers” up to the age of 17.

At that time around 1,157 children passed through the area’s schools each year.

Mr Royce said in normal times the scheme was “necessary and wise”, but added: “At the present time it is a matter requiring urgent attention and immediate application.”

If the scheme was to go ahead, the committees would have power to alter the curriculum of a school so that certain children received special training for particular occupations.

Commending the scheme, Mr Royce said large sums were spent educating children, yet when they had left school the authorities were “practically indifferent as to what became of them”.

Those at the meeting agreed to discuss the proposal again at the next meeting.

The committee also granted a request for a war bonus for assistant teachers.

Each uncertified or supplementary teacher was to receive a bonus of £5 a year – unless they were related to the head teacher – and £3 for each monitor under 18.

It was estimated the bonus would amount of £1,143 a year.

The committee accepted the Board of Education’s suggestion to instruct teachers to give lessons to pupils on the Inadvertent disclosure of Military Information “in the hope of influencing parents in this respect” – children were to teach their parents.