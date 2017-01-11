Information wanted on Spalding Auxiliary Unit

A grandson of another member of the World War 2 secret army is also seeking more information about the Spalding patrol.

Working in conjunction with www.britishresistancearchive.org, Gordon Shaw says his grandfather Pte Cecil Baker was in the Spalding Auxiliary Unit, known as unit Patrol 6D.

Other known members were Lt Bill Ground, Sgt CC Wilson, Cpl E Baxter, Pte G Neal and Pte E Hunt.

Gordon says his grandfather Cecil, known as Cis, had a bakery business in Commercial Road in Spalding during the 1940s and 1950s.

The men in the Auxiliaries came from reserved occupations like food production, or else they didn’t fit the age criteria for the regular forces.

Gordon says: “In particular, I’m trying to find details of an underground hide they had which was on a river at Weston, but the exact location is unknown.

“I’m trying to locate the relatives of any of the other members of this unit to see if they have any memorabilia, information or could locate the hide.”

Contact Gordon at saxonjohn24@yahoo.co.uk with further information or chainbridgeforge@gmail.com