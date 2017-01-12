House for sale in Saracen’s Head

Letsgetyoumoving is selling the house in Mill Lane, Saracen’s Head, for £355,000.

Letsgetyoumoving is selling this four-bedroom detached family home,

It’s in a non-estate location in Saracen’s Head and benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil-fired central heating.

Accommodation comprises a storm porch, entrance hall with built-in storage cupboard and airing cupboard, and lounge,

The dining room is open plan to the entrance hall, there is a large kitchen/breakfast with built in pantry, a utility room, ground floor cloakroom, study and conservatory.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en suite, bedroom two has an en suite, there are two further double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is enclosed with low level hedging with an area laid to lawn. There is access to a double garage and off-road parking, with further off-road parking for several vehicles through a double gate.

The rear garden is secure, with brick walls and wooden panel fencing. It has an area laid to lawn with shrub borders, paved patio seating areas, a large greenhouse, and a timber summerhouse/workshop.