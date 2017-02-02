House for sale in Moulton Seas End

Sedge Estate Agents is selling the property in Carrington Rod, Moulton Seas End, for £165,000.

Downstairs accommodation comprises an entrance hall, utility, bathroom, kitchen, a large lounge and conservatory.

A spiral staircase leads to the first-floor landing.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, and two further bedrooms.

To the rear of the property the garden is laid to lawn with hedge and fence borders providing field views.

To the front of the house is a gravel driveway with metal gated access. It is enclosed with wooden and wire fencing as well as hedge borders.

There is a large storage unit, an area laid to lawn, and further storage areas.

There is off road parking for multiple vehicles.

The house, located off a private farm road, is surrounded by open field views.

Its rural location makes it ideal for those seeking a peaceful family home.

However, Moulton Seas End is easily accessible from the towns of Spalding and Holbeach with their schools, health centres, sporting and other leisure amenities.