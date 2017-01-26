House for sale in Holbeach

C Carters/A1 is selling the Holbeach property for £99.995.

The house is described by the agents as well proportioned throughout.

It has been renovated and is located in Holbeach town centre, so is convenient for all the town’s shops, schools and other amenities.

The property has two double bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, a modern fitted kitchen, a utility space, a lounge and separate dining room.

Outside there is a well-maintained courtyard garden enclosed by fencing.

This property is likely to be snapped up for the space offered, the fact that it has been renovated and its very reasonable price.