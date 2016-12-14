Homeless in Spalding and Holbeach to benefit from campaign

People in emergency accommodation in Spalding and Holbeach will benefit from a new Lincolnshire Co-op fundraising campaign.

The Co-op is helping 14 homelessness charities with a donation every time someone uses their dividend card.

Staff fundraising and the proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

The campaign got off to a good start with the retailer giving away £140,000 worth of food, household goods and toiletries.

The goods will be used for food parcels and by people in emergency and supported accommodation.

Some of those people are in Framework’s emergency and Move On accommodation in Spalding and Holbeach.

Framework’s Louise Hart said the donation would help to provide starter packs and to make meals for the people living in their accommodation.

Other fundraising includes The Big Co-op Christmas Raffle taking place in Co-op shops and stores throughout December and Santa’s Suitcase appeal where colleagues collect unwrapped gifts to be distributed by the charities to homeless people. There are also collection points at Holbeach, Kirton and Donington pharmacies for toiletries.