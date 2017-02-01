Holbeach Town Band’s Music Café

The perfect combination of coffee, cake and music was offered in Holbeach on Sunday.

Holbeach Town Band opened its successful Music Café once again at the WI Hall.

Musical director Mel Hopkin said there were a lot of customers and visitors who enjoyed the “tremendous selection of cakes and pastries provided by band members and followers”.

Holbeach Town Band played music, and they were joined by ten members of the Training Band and Learner Group for a few short pieces in each half. Mel says they “acquitted themselves very well”.

The band had a selection of instruments on display for visitors to try. People were also invited to join the band’s Starter Group or Learner Group on a Saturday morning.

There will be more Music Cafés later in the year. If you would like to visit one or would like more information contact Mel on 01775 712420.