Holbeach man starts engineering apprenticeship

A young Holbeach man began the new year on a high – by starting a new job.

Nineteen-year-old Dexter-Jae Facey began his new career with King’s Lynn firm JD Cooling Systems Ltd as an apprentice engineer.

Dexter-Jae will be gaining invaluable first-hand practical experience within JD Cooling’s Service and Maintenance department before embarking on further education.

In September of this year he will begin his four-year Engineering Apprenticeship programme at Grimsby Institute of Further and High Education.

The company designs, installs and services specialist state-of -the-art cooling systems for food industry customers all over the UK and the world and has regional offices in King’s Lynn, Manchester and Scotland.

JD Cooling Systems Ltd took on a further two apprentices at the same time as Dexter-Jae.

They are both from King’s Lynn and one, Bradley Speed, also joined the Service and Maintenance department and will be joining Dexter-Jae on his course from September. The other, Daniel Speed, became part of the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) division. There, he works alongside a team of lead engineers while receiving first-class training in the sector.

John Dye, managing director of JD Cooling Systems Ltd, said: “Providing training and job opportunities locally is very much part of our commitment to investing in the future generation of aspiring engineers.

“We are looking forward to supporting, developing and working with Dexter, Bradley and Daniel and wish them every success on their JD Cooling journey.”