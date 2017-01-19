Historic house for sale in Long Sutton

Geoffrey Collings & Co is selling the house in Wisbech Road, Long Sutton.

This established Grade II listed Georgian property is for sale with Geoffrey Collings & Co.

It is located in Wisbech Road, Long Sutton.

Built in 1812, the property offers a wealth of charm and character in addition to spacious accommodation.

The house is situated on a large plot approaching half an acre (subject to survey) and has mature gardens, a detached double garage, a separate workshop, as well as off-road parking for numerous cars.

Inside, there is a living room, a dining room, drawing room/bedroom four, a downstairs cloakroom with shower, and a large garden room opening on to the private garden.

Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to three large bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property also benefits from a large loft area accessed from a door and fixed ladder via the landing.

There is also a basement/cellar.

Long Sutton has a number of shops, schools and other amenities.

The old town has an historic parish church and other features that add charm to the area.