Historic house for sale in Long Sutton

Geoffrey Collings & Co is selling the house in Wisbech Road, Long Sutton.
This established Grade II listed Georgian property is for sale with Geoffrey Collings & Co.
It is located in Wisbech Road, Long Sutton.
Built in 1812, the property offers a wealth of charm and character in addition to spacious accommodation.
The house is situated on a large plot approaching half an acre (subject to survey) and has mature gardens, a detached double garage, a separate workshop, as well as off-road parking for numerous cars.
Inside, there is a living room, a dining room, drawing room/bedroom four, a downstairs cloakroom with shower, and a large garden room opening on to the private garden.
Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to three large bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property also benefits from a large loft area accessed from a door and fixed ladder via the landing.
There is also a basement/cellar.
Long Sutton has a number of shops, schools and other amenities.
The old town has an historic parish church and other features that add charm to the area.