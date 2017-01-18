Healthy eating workshop for children in Spalding

Youngsters from five schools, including St Norbert’s Catholic Primary School and Spalding Primary School, know how to make themselves a healthy snack.

They were among a group of schoolchildren aged between five and 12 who took part in a workshop on the importance of fruit and salads in a healthy diet.

Bakkavor teamed up with Tonic Health, the Spalding-based health and wellbeing charity, to promote healthy eating in the young.

Sam Hetherington, development chef from Bakkavor Salads in Spalding, led the workshop, which took place at Tonic Health.

As well as hearing about the nutritional benefits of fruit and salads, the children were involved in hands-on activities, such as making fruit skewers and baking sugar-free sponge cake.

The workshop forms part of Tonic Health’s GEM Kids (Growing, Eating Moving) 12-week programme sharing exercise, diet and nutritional advice.