Having a field day at Open Farm Sunday

A staggering 1100 visitors headed on down to the farm to have a go at activities such as sheep-shearing and welly-wanging.

The event, held at Oldershaws in Weston, was all part of LEAF’s recent Open Farm Sunday. It involves farms all over England opening their doors to allow visitors to see what is in their farms and the work that goes into being a farmer.

Having a ball at Open Farm Sunday at Oldershaws in Weston. Photo: Tim Wilson (SG110617-117TW).

Visitors also got the chance to look at the type of machinery used and the animals on site.

At Oldershaws, at St Lamberts Hall Farm, people could have a go at farming life themselves by taking part in sheep shearing; youngsters learnt how to grow vegetables and could also have a go at driving mini tractors.

In addition, money was raised for Macmillan Cancer Relief. Cakes were baked, drinks served and flowers arranged, which raised £1000 for the charity.

The farm’s owner Robert Oldershaw, said: “I think it is very important that the public know what we do on the farms and learn about the activities that we do.”

The day went really well and was very successful.”

LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) that runs Open Farm Sunday aims to help the public have a better understanding of how farms work and improve the way that farmers farm.

They do this by carrying out events such as Open Farm Sunday.

