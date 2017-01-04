Harry retires after 50 years at Fosdyke farm

Fosdyke man Harry Rhodes has retired after 50 years of working for the same company.

When brothers Henry and Gilbert Oldershaw took on a 160-hectare farm at Fosdyke in January 1967, Mr Rhodes – a mere 31 at the time – was already living and working on the farm.

Fifty years later and during that time Harry has moved – three-quarters of a mile from his farm cottage into the village of Fosdyke.

Throughout the years, Harry has continued to work for the farm and for Gilbert’s son Robert.

Having started out as general tractor driver, Harry moved on to become head tractor driver and then, with advancing years, to estate management.

The Oldershaw Group chairman Robert Oldershaw said: “Harry has been an asset which we are all sad to lose.

“The dynasty continues though as Harry’s son Clive also works for Oldershaw’s as a yard foreman at the factory at Moulton and Harry’s grandson is a fitter, also at Moulton.”

Harry is pictured with Robert at a retirement lunch held at The Chequers of Weston.

Robert said the directors and Harry’s work colleagues all joined in with the retirement celebrations.