Half-term stage and screen deal in Spalding

It doesn’t seem long since the kids went back to school, but with less than three weeks to go until half term, we’re giving grown-ups a helping hand by launching a half-term Stage ‘n’ Screen offer for £10 per adult or child.

This special deal puts activities in the diary for two days during half-term week by including a 2D matinee screening of the hit family film Sing, plus a ticket for a wonderful live show, Fairytales Gone Bad, with pre-show mask-making.

The eagerly anticipated movie Sing comes from the makers of Despicable Me and it is a cartoon X-Factor story for animals. A bunch of talented and lovable furry creatures compete in Buster the Koala’s singing contest. This movie has a host of famous voices including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson and it looks hilarious for all ages. Screenings at the South Holland Centre run daily during half term from Friday to Thursday, February 10-16 and the special Stage ‘n’ Screen offer applies to all the 2D matinee screenings.

Then, at the end of the week, award-winning performer Joseph Coelho takes children into fairytale land with his interactive Fairytales Gone Bad show. This magical performance unravels the ‘real’ stories behind some of our favourite fairytales and uses storytelling, colourful costumes and versatile puppetry to fire the imaginations of both children and adults alike. A previous young audience member is quoted as saying, ‘I thought it was funny when he did the bit with the old lady, she ate some disgusting things’, while a responsible granny said, ‘It was brilliant, really entertaining and good fun!’. The 45-minute long show is ideal for younger children aged 3 to 8 years. It starts at 2pm on Friday, February 17, and Free Mask Making activities with Sarah from Creation Station are taking place for all ticket holders to drop into anytime from 12.30pm before the show.

To qualify for the £10 Stage ‘n’ Screen offer, both tickets must be booked at the same time from our Box Office in person or by calling 01775 764777. Tickets for the separate events can also be booked at full price of course.