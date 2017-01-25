Hair and beauty apprenticeships in Spalding

Style Academy has just one beauty apprentice, and that’s 20-year-old Jess Scorfield.

By contrast, there are 24 hairdressing apprentices at varying stages of training.

Apprentice hairdressing lecturer Cheryl Webster says that, in light of the government’s plans to improve the skills of the workforce through apprenticeships, the college is expanding its scheme.

Jess would have joined the apprenticeship scheme sooner had it been available when she left school at 16. Instead, she worked to save money to pay for her training to NVQ Level 2.

The Level 3 learner combines her studies with a paid job as a beauty therapist at Strands of Spalding.

Jess says of her career: “I love it. I made the right decision.”

Level 3 hairdressing apprentice Megan Young (18) achieved two Level 2 NVQs in hairdressing and barbering at Boston College and works at a salon in Boston, where she lives.

She said: “With it being an apprenticeship you get to learn in the salon as well, in work as well as in the college, so you get a lot of experience before you come to college and that helps, definitely.”