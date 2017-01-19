Grade II property for sale in Gosberton

Hill & Clark is selling this property in Wargate Way, Gosberton, for £325,000.

Hill & Clark is selling this Grade II listed property in the heart of the village of Gosberton.

It has been sympathetically renovated throughout, and it retains a number of original features.

In addition, the former outbuildings have been renovated and could be utilised as an annexe to enhance the spacious accommodation already offered.

The house comprises an entrance/dining hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, family room, garden room/gym, up to five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The corner plot has an enclosed rear garden and overlooks paddock/grazing land to the front.