Garden at Yew Tree Farm in Gosberton to open to the public

The beautiful country garden at Yew Tree Farm in Gosberton will open to the public on Sunday, July 23.

Visitors can expect to be enthralled by its stunning wildflower meadow which attracts butterflies and bees, magnificent yew trees, woodland garden, wildlife pond, organic vegetable plot and orchard.

And the garden is soon to be photographed for a feature in national magazine Garden News.

This is the second time Robert and Claire Bailey-Scott have opened their garden as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Last year, the event attracted more than 300 visitors and raised over £2,000 for various charities.

The transformation of the garden has been a labour of love for the couple as it was, in fact, derelict when they moved into the farmhouse ten years ago.

Robert said: “At the weekends I can spend 12 hours a day in the garden. I love it. Somebody recommended us to Garden News magazine and they’re coming shortly to photograph it. I think the feature will be out sometime next summer.”

The address for the garden is Yew Tree Farm, Westhorpe Road, Gosberton. PE11 4EP. From Spalding, as you enter Gosberton, turn into Westhorpe Road, opposite The Bell Inn. Continue for approximately 1½ metres. The property is third on the right after the bridge.

Entrance is £4 for adults and free for children (11am-5pm). Homemade teas will be available. More information can be found at www.ngs.org.uk