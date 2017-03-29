Funding for new skate park facility at Deeping St James

Youngsters in Deeping St James will soon be pulling out all the stunts on a new skate park.

The parish council has been raising funds for the past three years to replace the current metal skate ramps at the Woody Heights skate park.

A new concrete wheeled sport facility is now on the cards, thanks to a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

Parish council clerk Julie Fortnum believes the new facility will make a huge difference to local people.

She said: “It’s fantastic WREN has awarded us this money and we’re looking forward to the new facility taking shape next year.”