Fun in Fleet benefits church

St Mary Magdalene Church in Fleet hosted a very successful Fun Afternoon on Saturday.

The aim of the afternoon, the first time such an event has been held, was to encourage families and children to visit the church and also help with much needed fundraising.

The organisers were delighted that just over £500 was raised for church funds.

Children particularly enjoyed the bouncy castle and the Junk Band, which was provided by Karl Gernert of Act II. There was also a Discovery Trail around the church for young visitors, which proved to be very popular.

There were various stalls and games inside the church such as tombola, a raffle, bric-a-brac, a jewellery stall and plants and produce, which had been donated by Harrington Nursery, Fleet Road Nursery, Worths and Manor Farms.

As well as the cake stall, light refreshments were available throughout the afternoon.

It is hoped to build on the success of the event by making further links with Fleet Wood Lane Primary School where the event had been widely advertised.

The church already has an Arts and Crafts event planned for November 18 and 19 and is hoping to re-establish the Flower Festival event for next May.