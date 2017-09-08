Friendly club is looking for you

Springfields Probus Club is on the lookout for new members.

The club, an off shoot of the Spalding branch, has seen its membership numbers decreasing in recent years.

Club president John Bailey, said: “It was originally set up as a club for retired businessmen.

“We are a respectable club and meet at the Woodlands Hotel (on Pinchbeck Road) every third Wednesday of the month at lunchtime.

“Being part of the group means meeting and talking to different people who all have a variety of different backgrounds.

“I was a plumbing and heating engineer for 30 years and we’ve got ex-police, ex-RAF and ex-army. It is certainly getting harder to recruit new members who do not know we exist.”

For more information on the club email John at: john74bailey@icloud.com

