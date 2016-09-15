Free writing workshop in Spalding has friends theme

An author who used to teach creative-writing classes in Spalding will be returning next month to hold a one-off writing workshop on the theme of friendship.

Emily Midorikawa (who used to teach locally with the Lifelong Learning Service under the name Emily Crump) is one of the joint authors of A Secret Sisterhood, a new book to be published by Aurum Press next year.

It tells the real-life stories of the literary friendships of Jane Austen, Charlotte Bronte, George Eliot and Virginia Woolf.

Emily and her co-author Emma Claire Sweeney also run SomethingRhymed.com – a website that celebrates female literary friendship.

Emily and Emma are hosting these one-off workshops, which are open to men and women, to allow participants to explore different ways of writing about friendship and also give them a chance to make new writing friends.

With practical exercises that can be tackled at different levels, the session will be open to both experienced and novice writers.

The session takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2pm to 5pm at the South Holland Centre in Spalding.

If you can’t make this workshop, Emily and Emma will be running the same session on Sunday, October 16, at Fydell House in Boston from 2pm to 5pm.

The workshops have been funded by Arts Council England. Places are free but limited and need to be reserved by emailing somethingrhymed@gmail.com indicating whether you want to attend the Spalding or Boston workshop.