Four-bed home for sale in Spalding

Morriss and Mennie Estate Agents is offering for sale this executive four-bedroom detached family home with easy access to Spalding.

The property benefits from being on a private drive with off-road parking for five vehicles as well as a double garage.

The house has a spacious hallway with French doors leading into the double aspect lounge, a separate dining room with French doors leading into the conservatory, a spacious kitchen/diner, utility and cloakroom.

To the first floor there is a spacious gallery landing, four bedrooms and a bathroom – the master bedroom has a dressing room and en suite and bedroom two has an en suite.