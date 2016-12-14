Folk in Spalding and district

A regular column by Spalding Folk Club’s Martin Browne.

Nothing in life is ever certain as they say. After a great year at Spalding Folk Club, with a variety of superb guest performers, we were expecting to round the season off with local, old favourites, the incomparable Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher. At the last moment Dave had succumbed to a throat condition and unfortunately the duo had to cancel.

Into the breach, and at very short notice, stepped another local duo, Winter Wilson, and, needless to say, the season was indeed rounded off with style.

Kip and Dave get better and better as time goes by and they have a wealth of material to draw upon – mainly of Dave Wilson’s prodigious songwriting skills.

They made a particular effort to mix the evening’s set list with songs both familiar and, in many cases, material from much earlier in their careers. In particular, I Can’t Love You Now, Like I Used To Do and their classic Storm Around Tumbledown – from their first album By the Skin of Our Teeth – had me realising just how many years I have been a fan.

Kip’s voice, sometimes powerfully and soulfully to the fore with such as Bonnie Raitt’s The Road’s My Middle Name and other times sweetly harmonising and complementing Dave’s lead vocals, is up there with the best on today’s folk and acoustic scene. Add to that their combined instrumental skills, excellent songwriting and, above all, a charismatic rapport with the audience and you get what we all experienced: a great evening of live music.

We start the run-up to Christmas with the Spalding Folk Club Singaround’s Christmas party tonight (Thursday) at the Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank (8pm).

First Friday Folk (for this Christmas month only on the third Friday) is at a non-regular venue, the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm).

On Sunday there is a song and music session at the Castle Inn, High Street, Castle Bytham (7.30pm to 10.30pm).

The Haconby Hare Tune Session, hosted by Pete Shaw and friends, is also at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby, on Monday (8pm).

Finally next Thursday, December 22 the Barn at Baston concert features Keith Kendrick and Sylvia Needham plus support from Cupola. It is best to contact 01778 560497 to check on ticket availability as these concerts invariably sell out.