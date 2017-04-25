Flag man is crushed

There was tragedy on the streets of Spalding, as well as on the war front in April 1917, as a flagman was crushed to death in Bridge Street.

The flag man - William Taylor (41), of 123 Winsover Road, was walking in front of Spalding Urban Council’s steam roller, signalling for people to stand clear as it came into town.

For reasons which were unclear, Mr Taylor was caught by the roller, which went over his right leg and thigh, “crushing them to a pulp”.

At the inquest held at Sessions House, Mr H H Harvey was instructed by the council to speak on its behalf and described Mr Taylor as a ‘sober and reliable man’.

One theory offered was that a horse and trap was standing outside Mr Barker’s shop and bolted when the roller approached. Mr Taylor had his eye on the horse and did not notice how close the roller was.

The victim died within 20 minutes - of shock brought on by his injuries. He never regained consciousness.

The coroner returned a verdict of ‘accidental death’ - “a pure accident caused when the man was endeavouring to perform his duties”.

The jury expressed sympathy to the widow and family and handed over their fees.