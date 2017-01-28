First World War Red Cross work in Spalding and district

The “wonderful record of useful war work” by the South Lincolnshire branch of the British Red Cross Society was highlighted in this newspaper 100 years ago.

Readers were told there were nine Red Cross hospitals with 271 beds in the area staffed by the Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD). of the 496 women members, most were serving either as nurses or under the general service scheme at military or Red Cross hospitals.

The branch had raised money, for instance through the sale of flags, and had given grants for special war services. Working parties in various parts of the district had in the previous nine months contributed 5,691 articles of clothing, surgical appliances and other comforts for soldiers and sailors. In addition, 3,525 bandages, slings, plugs and other hospital requirements and 3,452 swabs for wounds had been sent in.

The branch was making an urgent appeal for more garments and knitted goods.

The great and the good from the district were involved as vice-presidents, including Mrs J W Gleed, of Spalding; the Countess of Ancaster at Grimsthorpe Castle; Mrs R Gleed, of Donington; and Mrs Dixon-Spain, of Long Sutton vicarage.