Final flower festivals – but they’ll be back in the summer

The last of the area’s church flower festivals come to a close today – but the good news is there’s more on the way throughout the summer.

Most of last week’s festivals finished yesterday, but the ones at Spalding St Paul’s Fulney and Moulton Chapel St James continue today (Tuesday).

Festivals at Sutton St James and Whaplode run from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, with the theme at St James the Greater being ‘Hymns and Popular Songs inspired by the Bible’.

The theme at St Mary’s, Whaplode is ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’.

St Peter and St Paul in Kirton holds its festival on the weekend of Friday, June 23 through to Monday, June 26, with the theme ‘Children’s Books’. Next is Sutton St James Baptist, from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

St Matthew’s Church in Sutton Bridge has ‘Let’s Explore’ as the theme for its festival, which runs from Thursday, July 13 to Monday, July 17.

On Thursday, July 27 St Mary Magdalene Gedney holds its festival, until Sunday, July 30.

The final festivals of the year are at Lutton, Crowland and Gosberton during the August bank holiday.

Lutton St Nicholas runs from Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28 with the theme ‘Headline News in Flowers’.

‘Arts and Artists’ is the theme at Crowland Abbey, again from the Friday through to the Monday.

And at Gosberton Baptist Church ‘Through the Wardrobe... into Narnia’ is the theme for the festival, running from Saturday to Monday.