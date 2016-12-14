Final column from Spalding’s Tulip Radio

Jan Whitbourn signs off from her regular Tulip Radio column in these newspapers.

It is with heavy heart I write my last column for Tulip Radio.

I hope to carry on in the community supporting and organising special events and working with the community but unfortunately this will not be with the radio station.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been supportive to me in everything I have done throughout the years and hope I will still be able to support the community in the future.

It is time to say a very BIG ‘thank you’ and ‘goodbye’, as we look back on 2016 and all the previous years that we have had as Tulip Radio.

We would like to say a special thank you to each and every one of you who have made programmes and services we offered as Tulip Radio possible.

We are extremely grateful to all the community members, councillors, businesses and local groups that have helped and supported us throughout the year. There are simply too many of you to list, but without your assistance, Tulip Radio would not have been able to help organise, support and compère so many local events while still running a full-time, not-for-profit radio station, broadcasting 24/7 to the local community.

From the Open Arts Exhibition early last year, the Pride of South Holland Awards, Pinchbeck Carnival, Armed Forces Day, Bakkavor’s Party in the Park, Summer Festival at the Anglia Motel where over 130 veterans with their partners received their MOD’s Veterans Badge, and the Pumpkin Parade, to most recently, our School Choir Competition and the second veterans’ badge presentation of the year. It has been most rewarding to see our community members and visitors show their support for their fellow residents and for the town. A big highlight especially for us was winning and receiving the ‘Supporting the Community Award’ at the South Holland Business Awards 2016. It marked an excellent finale to the tremendous work we have done in the community over the years.

The decision to close the station was an extremely difficult one to make as those that know me will be aware I have enjoyed being involved with the community and supporting events. The big misconception of Tulip Radio has been that as a community station it is funded privately or from local government grants and that we don’t have to charge for our services. While our presenters are all volunteers, we still have to pay all our other bills and this has been a real challenge.

I have thoroughly enjoyed organising events and getting totally involved with each one we have supported or organised and I will continue to do so. Therefore I would ask any businesses or groups planning an event to get in touch.

Last, but most definitely not least, a huge thank you to our team of dedicated Volunteers who are the backbone of any community radio station. Without the generosity you have shown in giving up so much of your time and energy to serve the community, none of this would have been possible.