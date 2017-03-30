Family home for sale in Holbeach

Lets Get You Moving is selling the property in Holland Way, Holbeach, for £195,000.

This three bedroom detached family home is for sale in Holland Way, Holbeach.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen breakfast, utility, pantry, cloakroom and lounge/diner. The master bedroom and two further bedrooms and shower room are off the first-floor landing.

The front garden is open plan with an area laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders. A driveway to the side provides off-road parking and leads to a single attached garage. The rear garden is enclosed with wooden panel fencing with a paved patio, an area laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders and a timber garden store.