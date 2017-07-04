Exploring Taoist Healing in Spalding

A health and well-being meeting will look at Taoist Healing on Monday (July 10).

Tai Chi expert Ray Pawlett, will be giving a talk and demonstration at the meeting at Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding, from 7-9pm.

Taoist Healing explores elements from Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Shiatsu, meditation and more that “help us to shift our focus and energies away from ourselves so that we can go with the flow of the Tao”.

The talk has been organised by the South Holland and Peterborough Local Support Group for the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) and is open to both FHT members, non-members, students and the general public.

Entrance fee for the talk is £5 for FHT members, £8 for non-members and £3 for students. Teas and coffee and biscuits are provided.

To book a place please email Zoe Myall at info@giveitsomefizz.com or call 07921 553849, or email Diane Rayson at di.rayson@hotmail.com

The Federation of Holistic Therapists is the largest and leading professional association for complementary therapists in the UK and Ireland.

Its Local Support Group meets once every other month at Tonic Health.