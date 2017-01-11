Donington woman on TV on Saturday

One tough Donington lady is due to be on our television screens on Saturday night.

It’s Laura Hudson, who appears in the current series of Ninja Warrior UK on ITV at 7pm.

Dressed in a handmade costume inspired by the ’90s TV show Gladiators, Laura (27) will be shown tackling an arduous obstacle course.

She’s not allowed to say how she gets on, but admits: “I know what happens, which is hilarious, but I am still nervous about seeing in on TV because it was filmed so long ago.”

However she does, this is just another challenge in a series of incredibly hard physical tests for Laura in a bid to raise £3,000 for charity by taking part in Vietnam to Cambodia Cycle.

The 400km bike ride over six exhausting days is in aid of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA), a small charity that researches PSP and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) to help find a cure for sufferers.

Among those affected was Laura’s grandad, who died in 2008, and it was he who inspired her fundraising venture.

To date she has raised £2,320 by taking part in the toughest of challenges, including seven Tough Mudders, Europe’s Toughest Mudder, as well as distance bike rides, including the Coast to Coast.

Then there have been cake stalls and quizzes at her former place of work at Alton Towers, where Laura was a performer. She is now living back at home with her parents in Donington and doing part-time stock taking work in order to concentrate on training for her big ride.

Her family is right behind her: to help fundraising efforts, any future donations will be matched by Laura’s great uncle Ian Tanner.

She said: “I am really excited and can’t wait. I have never been anywhere like that before. Then I’ll get on with the next chapter of my life and see what comes about. Anything can happen – I never thought I’d be on television!”