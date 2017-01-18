Donington super slimmer in line for national award

A super slimmer who helps people in Donington lose weight is in the running for a national award.

Emma Scarborough, who has kept her 4st weight loss off for three years, runs the Donington Slimming World group. Now she is in line for the title of Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant 2017 and could scoop £2,000 if she wins the national competition.

After dropping from 12 stone 7lbs to 8 stone 7lbs in just eight months in September 2013, Emma felt so passionately about the difference it made to her life that she wanted to train as a consultant.

She says: “My weight was affecting my health and my self-confidence and I knew I needed to make a change. Joining Slimming World was the best decision I’ve ever made. Not only did I lose my weight for good, but I got a brand new career that I love too.”

Emma has 150 members in her Donington group and, like them, the 38-year-old lost weight by following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan. It encourages slimmers to fill up on satisfying, healthy foods like fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish and fat-free dairy, so they can slim down without ever going hungry.

Emma is in the running for Slimming World Top Target Consultant, a competition that celebrates what Slimming World believes is the most under-recognised achievement in weight management – losing weight and keeping it off. She will go forward to the finals next month.