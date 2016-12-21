Donington Health Walks Christmas event

Sixty people took part in Donington Health Walks’ tenth anniversary Christmas walk.

There were three walks to suit all abilities, with the walkers all setting off together to visit the St Mary & the Holy Rood Church’s Christmas Tree festival, which is raising money from donations for local charities.

The walking group had decorated a tree and is raising money for St Barnabas Hospice, a cause they have supported for three years since walk member and much loved friend Dorothy Hill died of cancer.

Syd Manley was proud to announce the group had now raised a grand total of just over £1,000 from the sale of homemade gifts and produce at Christmas fairs, summer fetes and classic car rallies.

At the end of the walks, people returned to the Ruby Hunt Centre for entertainment by comedian Peter Lucas, a quiz by Rosemary McClements and carol singing led by Bruce Pinchbeck.

Eddie Finch says a “delicious” three-course traditional Christmas meal was then served by the Ruby Hunt volunteers – and Father Christmas had left presents for all the walkers and volunteer walk leaders. A 10th anniversary cake made by member Susan Hunt was shared.

Everyone is welcome to join in each Tuesday (10.30am at the Ruby Hunt Centre).