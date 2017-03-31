Discover South Holland’s hidden heritage

Heritage lovers are in for a treat – a series of events to help people discover some of the fascinating venues on their doorstep take place next week.

The South Holland Heritage Forum has organised ‘Discovering Your Hidden Heritage’ which will see events take place across South Holland during the first week of April.

The events kick off on Monday at Crowland Abbey where visitors can enjoy tours of the Belfry between 2pm and 4pm. For more information visit www.crowlandabbey.org.uk

On Tuesday, the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, based in Broad Street, will be open to the public to admire their historic collections between 2pm and 4pm. Visit www.spalding-gentlemens-society.org

Free entry to the Museum of Technology in Throckenholt near Parson Drove, which displays technological breakthroughs between 1830 and 1980, is available on Wednesday, April 5 from 2pm to 4pm. Visit www.museumoftechnology.org.uk

Traditional stained glass demonstrations can be enjoyed at Strawberry Glass, Unique Cottage Studios in Fulney Lane, Spalding on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. Visit strawberryglass.co.uk

The unique chance to see Blacksmiths at work is on offer at Chain Bridge Forge in Spalding as part of the venue’s ‘Forge Friday’ event on Friday, April 7 from 10.30am to 3pm. Visit www.southhollandlife.com

Tours of the roof space at Ayscoughfee Hall Museum in Spalding can be sampled on Saturday, April 8 from 2pm to 4pm. There is limited space for this event and places must be booked in advance.

A talk and tour based on Inns and Pubs from 100 years ago with Long Sutton Civic Society leaves from The Market House, Long Sutton PE12 9DD on Sunday, April 9 at 10.30am.

For more information on the events and to book places for the Ayscoughfee tour contact Ayscoughfee Hall on 01775 764555 or email museum@sholland.gov.uk

South Holland District Council will also shortly be re-printing the popular South Holland Hidden Heritage brochure, a handy guide which lists contact details for heritage sites in the district.