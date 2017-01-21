Deepings swimmers meet Olympic medallist

Around 40 Deepings children met Olympic swimming medallist Nick Gillingham in 1998.

Nick was a guest of honour at a swimming gala organised by the Dolphins, a swimming group that was part of the local branch of the National Asthma Campaign, the independent UK charity working to conquer asthma.

Every child taking part in the gala was presented with a medal by Nick, who accepted a cheque for £53,000 on behalf of the National Asthma Campaign from Marks and Spencer following the sale of Christmas cards.