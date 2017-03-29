Deeping St Nicholas man’s lifetime devotion to Percherons

As well as showing Percheron horses, the Henfrey family take part in Turnout Class, usually with four horses.

It’s a time-consuming hobby even in the winter when the horses have to be fed, the feed increased after Christmas ready to start exercise in the spring.

Preparing them for a show can take a week, including the braiding required for the tail and mane and cleaning the harnesses. On show morning the horses have to be bathed in hot water, scrubbed down and hosed to remove all traces of soap, as well as being checked over to make sure they are sound.

The carriage too has to be washed down and polished, the brasses buffed, and the correct accessories, such as bucket and nose bags, attached.

Tom and his wife Jo also have to look spick and span, in gleaming boots, collar and tie.

Mike Henfrey says: “Tom’s an expert driver. I can’t say that enough because he can nearly take them round a show ring by command, not even steering. I have just been dedicated and absolutely loved it. I still feed them and like to help when the vet comes.”