Deaths reported in 1917 at war and home

Pte F Scotney, of the Royal Warwick Regiment, had died from exposure in a trench on the Somme, his family heard early in 1917.

The eldest son of Mr and Mrs Scotney, the Bourne butchers, had died on December 20, they were told in a letter.

A friend wrote to say Fred was “stuck fast in the mud of a trench and died as soon as he was released”.

Pte Scotney, who was 25, had enlisted in 1915 and was sent to France the following August.

He was reported to have been through several engagements unscathed.

