Crowland mums and tots in 1999

Crowland mums and tots had raised cash towards a Christmas party by holding a clothes and bric-a-brac sale in 1999.

The sale in the Salvation Army hall made £43, which also helped to buy new toys for the group.

Pictured (front) are Maria Legge (from Toffs Two, who gave a proportion of the money she made from selling children’s clothes on the day) and her son Charlie (3), and Jessica Blackbird (2); back – Tom Stokes (5), Charlie Stokes (6), group coordinator Jane Howell and her daughter Rachel (3).