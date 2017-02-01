Crowland, Deepings, Spalding and Bourne students in robot challenge

Students from schools in Crowland and the Deepings were proud category winners in this year’s FIRST Lego League tournament.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s UK-based subsidiary Park Air Systems hosted ten teams at its Market Deeping facility for the regional round.

Among schools competing were Spalding Grammar School, Bourne Academy, The Deepings School and South View Community Primary School at Crowland.

FIRST Lego League is a global science and technology challenge to encourage an interest in real world issues and develop key skills that are crucial for future careers. The students work together to explore a given topic and to design, build and program an autonomous Lego robot to solve a series of missions.

This year’s tournament theme, Animal Allies, required an understanding of animal-human interaction. The participants had to prepare a presentation showing their research on a problem, and to find a solution.

Deeping Architectos won the Robot Design category while Southview Primary School won the Core Values category.

The overall winning school will represent the region at the UK and Ireland National Finals later this month.

Managing director of Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems Danny Milligan said: “We are particularly enthusiastic about this competition because students not only learn STEM but also how to apply STEM concepts, critical thinking and team-building skills to solve problems.”