Budding chefs Victoria Hall, Lydia Finlay (2), William O’Donovan (3), Jo Finlay and Jade Wheat (3) were making biscuits at Crowland in 1998.

Youngsters at the Safety Pin Club in Crowland tried out their culinary skills with grown up helpers.

Around 15 children aged four and under helped to ice the biscuits which were eaten before the children could get them home.